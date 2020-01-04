Kratos Defense & Up 30.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (KTOS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kratos Defense & (NASDAQ:KTOS) on March 17th, 2020 at $11.07. In approximately 2 weeks, Kratos Defense & has returned 30.14% as of today's recent price of $14.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kratos Defense & have traded between a low of $5.00 and a high of $25.08 and are now at $14.40, which is 188% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. operates as a defense contractor and security systems integrator for the federal government and for state and local agencies. The Company offers services in weapon systems lifecycle support, military weapon range, security and surveillance systems, and IT engineering.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kratos Defense & shares.

Log in and add Kratos Defense & (KTOS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.