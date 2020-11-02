Kraton Corp Shares Down 43.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (KRA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) on October 8th, 2019 at $30.34. In approximately 4 months, Kraton Corp has returned 43.93% as of today's recent price of $17.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kraton Corp have traded between a low of $16.27 and a high of $40.76 and are now at $17.01, which is 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products. Kraton also sells pine-based specialty products.

