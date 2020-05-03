Kraton Corp Down 65.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (KRA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) on October 8th, 2019 at $30.34. In approximately 5 months, Kraton Corp has returned 65.65% as of today's recent price of $10.42.

Over the past year, Kraton Corp has traded in a range of $9.54 to $38.58 and is now at $10.42, 9% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products. Kraton also sells pine-based specialty products.

