Kraton Corp Down 24.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (KRA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) on October 8th, 2019 at $30.33. In approximately 4 months, Kraton Corp has returned 24.87% as of today's recent price of $22.79.

Kraton Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.76 and a 52-week low of $20.09 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $22.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The Company's products are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products. Kraton also sells pine-based specialty products.

