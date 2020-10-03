Kraft Heinz Co/T Shares Down 16.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (KHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) on February 13th, 2020 at $28.30. In approximately 4 weeks, Kraft Heinz Co/T has returned 16.56% as of today's recent price of $23.61.

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz Co/Thas traded in a range of $23.50 to $33.78 and are now at $23.61. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Kraft Heinz Company produces food products. The Company distributes dairy products, sauces, flavored milk powders, and other products. Kraft Heinz serves customers worldwide.

