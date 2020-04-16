Kraft Heinz Co/T Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KHC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) on March 26th, 2020 at $25.18. In approximately 3 weeks, Kraft Heinz Co/T has returned 11.40% as of today's recent price of $28.05.

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz Co/T has traded in a range of $19.99 to $33.78 and is now at $28.00, 40% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Kraft Heinz Company produces food products. The Company distributes dairy products, sauces, flavored milk powders, and other products. Kraft Heinz serves customers worldwide.

