Kosmos Energy Lt Down 12.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (KOS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kosmos Energy Lt (NYSE:KOS) on November 27th, 2019 at $6.32. In approximately 1 month, Kosmos Energy Lt has returned 12.34% as of today's recent price of $5.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Kosmos Energy Lt share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.53 and a high of $7.55 and are now at $5.54, 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. provides oil and gas exploration and production services. The Company focuses on discovering new petroleum systems and to grow and mature discovered hydrocarbon basins, as well as development and production projects. Kosmos Energy serves customers worldwide.

