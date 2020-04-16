Korn/Ferry Intl Shares (KFY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Korn/Ferry Intl (NYSE:KFY) on February 25th, 2020 at $39.39. In approximately 2 months, Korn/Ferry Intl has returned 35.86% as of today's recent price of $25.26.

Korn/Ferry Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.81 and a 52-week low of $21.45 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $25.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Korn/Ferry International is a global provider of talent management solutions, with a presence throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Firm delivers services and solutions that help clients cultivate greatness through the attraction, engagement, development, and retention of their talent.

