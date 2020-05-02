SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Korn/Ferry Intl (NYSE:KFY) on November 27th, 2019 at $39.57. In approximately 2 months, Korn/Ferry Intl has returned 6.57% as of today's recent price of $42.17.

Korn/Ferry Intl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.54 and a 52-week low of $34.35 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $42.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 0.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

Korn/Ferry International is a global provider of talent management solutions, with a presence throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The Firm delivers services and solutions that help clients cultivate greatness through the attraction, engagement, development, and retention of their talent.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Korn/Ferry Intl.

Log in and add Korn/Ferry Intl (KFY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.