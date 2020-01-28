Koppers Holdings Down 9.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (KOP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) on December 3rd, 2019 at $35.77. In approximately 2 months, Koppers Holdings has returned 9.51% as of today's recent price of $32.37.

Koppers Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.28 and a 52-week low of $21.07 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $32.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. manufactures carbon compounds and wood treatments. The Company distills coal tar into carbon pitch, creosote, and phthalic anhydride, which are used to produce aluminum, plasticizers, and specialty chemicals. Koppers also manufactures railroad ties.

