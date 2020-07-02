Kohls Corp Shares Down 7.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (KSS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kohls Corp (:KSS) on November 19th, 2019 at $48.64. In approximately 3 months, Kohls Corp has returned 7.59% as of today's recent price of $44.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Kohls Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.50 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $44.95, 6% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.03% lower and 0.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kohl's Corporation operates a chain of family-oriented department stores. The Company's stores feature apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products such as sheets and pillows; and housewares targeted to middle income customers. Kohl's also offers online shopping as well as offers store credit cards.

