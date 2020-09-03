Kohls Corp Shares Down 28.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (KSS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kohls Corp (:KSS) on November 19th, 2019 at $48.64. In approximately 4 months, Kohls Corp has returned 28.76% as of today's recent price of $34.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kohls Corp have traded between a low of $32.88 and a high of $75.91 and are now at $34.65, which is 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Kohl's Corporation operates a chain of family-oriented department stores. The Company's stores feature apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products such as sheets and pillows; and housewares targeted to middle income customers. Kohl's also offers online shopping as well as offers store credit cards.

