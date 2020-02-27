Kohls Corp Shares Down 17.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (KSS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kohls Corp (:KSS) on November 19th, 2019 at $48.64. In approximately 3 months, Kohls Corp has returned 17.72% as of today's recent price of $40.02.

Kohls Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $75.91 and a 52-week low of $39.90 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $40.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Kohl's Corporation operates a chain of family-oriented department stores. The Company's stores feature apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products such as sheets and pillows; and housewares targeted to middle income customers. Kohl's also offers online shopping as well as offers store credit cards.

