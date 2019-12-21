Knowles Corp Up 24.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (KN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) on June 10th, 2019 at $17.41. In approximately 6 months, Knowles Corp has returned 24.16% as of today's recent price of $21.61.

Over the past year, Knowles Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $22.79 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Knowles Corporation designs and manufactures advanced acoustic components. The Company produces components for hearing aids and surface mount microphones for cell phones and consumer electronics. Knowles offers its products around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Knowles Corp shares.

Log in and add Knowles Corp (KN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.