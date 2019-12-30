Knowles Corp Up 22.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (KN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) on June 10th, 2019 at $17.41. In approximately 7 months, Knowles Corp has returned 22.18% as of today's recent price of $21.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Knowles Corp have traded between a low of $12.20 and a high of $22.79 and are now at $21.26, which is 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% higher and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

Knowles Corporation designs and manufactures advanced acoustic components. The Company produces components for hearing aids and surface mount microphones for cell phones and consumer electronics. Knowles offers its products around the world.

