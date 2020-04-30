Knowles Corp Up 10.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (KN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) on March 30th, 2020 at $14.32. In approximately 1 month, Knowles Corp has returned 10.02% as of today's recent price of $15.75.

Over the past year, Knowles Corp has traded in a range of $11.10 to $22.79 and is now at $15.75, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Knowles Corporation designs and manufactures advanced acoustic components. The Company produces components for hearing aids and surface mount microphones for cell phones and consumer electronics. Knowles offers its products around the world.

