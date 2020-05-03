Kla-Tencor Corp Shares Down 3.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (KLAC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) on February 10th, 2020 at $165.57. In approximately 3 weeks, Kla-Tencor Corp has returned 3.90% as of today's recent price of $159.10.

Over the past year, Kla-Tencor Corp has traded in a range of $101.34 to $184.50 and is now at $159.15, 57% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation manufactures yield management and process monitoring systems for the semiconductor industry. The Company's systems are used to analyze product and process quality at critical steps in the manufacture of circuits and provide feedback so that fabrication problems can be identified. KLA-Tencor operates sales, service, and application centers worldwide.

