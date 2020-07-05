Kirby Corp Shares (KEX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) on March 24th, 2020 at $41.57. In approximately 1 month, Kirby Corp has returned 14.95% as of today's recent price of $47.78.

Over the past year, Kirby Corp has traded in a range of $32.76 to $92.30 and is now at $47.78, 46% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Kirby Corporation operates a fleet of inland tank barges. The Company transports industrial chemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products, and agricultural chemicals. Kirby also overhauls and services diesel engines employed in marine, power generation, and rail applications.

