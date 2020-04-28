Kinder Morgan In Shares Up 10.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (KMI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) on March 25th, 2020 at $13.60. In approximately 1 month, Kinder Morgan In has returned 10.44% as of today's recent price of $15.02.

Over the past year, Kinder Morgan In has traded in a range of $9.42 to $22.58 and is now at $15.03, 60% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is a pipeline transportation and energy storage company. The Company owns and operates pipelines that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide, and other products, and terminals that store petroleum products and chemicals and handle bulk materials like coal and petroleum coke.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kinder Morgan In shares.

