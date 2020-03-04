Kimco Realty Has Returned 61.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KIM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) on January 3rd, 2020 at $19.65. In approximately 3 months, Kimco Realty has returned 61.57% as of today's recent price of $7.55.

Over the past year, Kimco Realtyhas traded in a range of $7.60 to $21.86 and are now at $7.55. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates open-air shopping centers with multiple locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Kimco Realty owns properties which are usually anchored by a supermarket and big box store that sells day-to-day necessities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kimco Realty.

