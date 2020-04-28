Kimberly-Clark Shares Up 8.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (KMB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) on March 30th, 2020 at $129.66. In approximately 4 weeks, Kimberly-Clark has returned 8.25% as of today's recent price of $140.36.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimberly-Clark share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.66 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $141.09, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global health and hygiene company that manufactures and provides consumer products. The Company's products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. Kimberly-Clark's products are sold in countries around the world.

