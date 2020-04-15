Kimberly-Clark Has Returned 2.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KMB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) on March 30th, 2020 at $129.66. In approximately 2 weeks, Kimberly-Clark has returned 2.61% as of today's recent price of $133.05.

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark has traded in a range of $110.66 to $149.23 and is now at $138.16, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a global health and hygiene company that manufactures and provides consumer products. The Company's products include diapers, tissues, paper towels, incontinence care products, surgical gowns, and disposable face masks. Kimberly-Clark's products are sold in countries around the world.

