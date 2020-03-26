Kimball Intl -B Has Returned 48.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KBAL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kimball Intl -B (NASDAQ:KBAL) on January 29th, 2020 at $20.20. In approximately 2 months, Kimball Intl -B has returned 48.45% as of today's recent price of $10.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimball Intl -B have traded between a low of $8.19 and a high of $22.40 and are now at $10.41, which is 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures consumer durable goods, including office, residential, hospitality, and healthcare furniture. The Company's products are sold under its own family of brand names. Kimball also supplies electronic assemblies on a contract basis to customers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and computer industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kimball Intl -B.

Log in and add Kimball Intl -B (KBAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.