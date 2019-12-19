Kimball Intl -B Has Returned 32.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KBAL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimball Intl -B (NASDAQ:KBAL) on April 25th, 2019 at $15.80. In approximately 8 months, Kimball Intl -B has returned 31.96% as of today's recent price of $20.85.

Kimball Intl -B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.40 and a 52-week low of $13.49 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $20.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 0.38% higher over the past week, respectively.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures consumer durable goods, including office, residential, hospitality, and healthcare furniture. The Company's products are sold under its own family of brand names. Kimball also supplies electronic assemblies on a contract basis to customers in the automotive, aerospace, defense, telecommunications, and computer industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kimball Intl -B shares.

Log in and add Kimball Intl -B (KBAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.