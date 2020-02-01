Kimball Electron Shares Up 14.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (KE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kimball Electron (NASDAQ:KE) on October 21st, 2019 at $15.33. In approximately 2 months, Kimball Electron has returned 14.52% as of today's recent price of $17.55.

Kimball Electron share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.49 and a 52-week low of $12.48 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $17.55 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.97% higher over the past week, respectively.

Kimball Electronics Inc. offers contract electronic manufacturing services. The Company designs and manufactures durable electronics for the automotive, industrial, medical, and public safety industries. Kimball Electronics serves customers worldwide.

