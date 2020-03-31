Kforce Inc Has Returned 32.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KFRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) on November 21st, 2019 at $38.78. In approximately 4 months, Kforce Inc has returned 31.97% as of today's recent price of $26.38.

Over the past year, Kforce Inc has traded in a range of $20.60 to $42.64 and is now at $26.38, 28% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Kforce Inc. is a full-service, professional staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals. The Company specializes in the areas of information technology, finance and accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, legal, and scientific. Kforce operates in North America.

