Kforce Inc Has Returned 31.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KFRC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) on November 21st, 2019 at $38.78. In approximately 5 months, Kforce Inc has returned 30.96% as of today's recent price of $26.77.

Kforce Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.64 and a 52-week low of $20.60 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $26.77 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Kforce Inc. is a full-service, professional staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals. The Company specializes in the areas of information technology, finance and accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, legal, and scientific. Kforce operates in North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kforce Inc.

Log in and add Kforce Inc (KFRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.