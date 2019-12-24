Keyw Holding Cor Has Returned 43.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KEYW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Keyw Holding Cor (NASDAQ:KEYW) on March 12th, 2019 at $7.83. In approximately 10 months, Keyw Holding Cor has returned 43.51% as of today's recent price of $11.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Keyw Holding Cor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.12 and a high of $11.53 and are now at $11.23, 83% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

The KEYW Holding Corp. provides mission-critical cyber security and cyber superiority solutions to defense, intelligence, and national security agencies. The Company's solutions, services, and products support the collection, processing, analysis, and use of intelligence data and information in the domain of cyber space.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Keyw Holding Cor shares.

Log in and add Keyw Holding Cor (KEYW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.