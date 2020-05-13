Keysight Tec Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KEYS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) on April 6th, 2020 at $88.27. In approximately 1 month, Keysight Tec has returned 14.42% as of today's recent price of $100.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Keysight Tec share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.03 and a high of $110.00 and are now at $100.99, 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. offers electronic measurement services using wireless, modular, and software solutions.

