Keysight Tec Has Returned 4.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KEYS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Keysight Tec (NYSE:KEYS) on December 3rd, 2019 at $101.47. In approximately 3 months, Keysight Tec has returned 3.99% as of today's recent price of $97.42.

Keysight Tec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.00 and a 52-week low of $71.03 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $97.42 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. offers electronic measurement services using wireless, modular, and software solutions.

