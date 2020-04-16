Keycorp Shares (KEY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) on March 27th, 2020 at $11.19. In approximately 3 weeks, Keycorp has returned 13.60% as of today's recent price of $9.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Keycorp have traded between a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $9.67, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

KeyCorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Keycorp.

