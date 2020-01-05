Keycorp (KEY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) on March 27th, 2020 at $11.19. In approximately 1 month, Keycorp has returned 2.52% as of today's recent price of $10.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Keycorp have traded between a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $10.91, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 4.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

KeyCorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

