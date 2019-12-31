Keycorp Has Returned 10.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KEY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) on October 28th, 2019 at $18.36. In approximately 2 months, Keycorp has returned 10.19% as of today's recent price of $20.23.

Over the past year, Keycorp has traded in a range of $13.66 to $20.52 and is now at $20.23, 48% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

KeyCorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

