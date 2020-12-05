SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) on March 27th, 2020 at $11.19. In approximately 2 months, Keycorp has returned 6.63% as of today's recent price of $10.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Keycorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $10.45, 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

KeyCorp is a financial services holding company. The Company provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Keycorp.

