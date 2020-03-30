Kennedy-Wilson H Has Returned 38.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kennedy-Wilson H (NYSE:KW) on December 13th, 2019 at $21.97. In approximately 4 months, Kennedy-Wilson H has returned 38.63% as of today's recent price of $13.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Kennedy-Wilson H share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.98 and a high of $23.50 and are now at $13.48, 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a global real estate investment company. The Company invests in multi-family and commercial properties located in the Western United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings also provides real estate services.

