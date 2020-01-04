Kennametal Inc Has Returned 46.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KMT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) on January 8th, 2020 at $35.03. In approximately 3 months, Kennametal Inc has returned 46.85% as of today's recent price of $18.62.

Kennametal Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.03 and a 52-week low of $14.45 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $18.62 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.69% lower and 3.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kennametal Inc. manufactures, purchases, and distributes tools, tooling systems, and solutions to the metalworking, mining, oil, and energy industries. The Company also manufactures and distributes wear-resistant parts for a wide range of industries. Kennametal operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kennametal Inc.

Log in and add Kennametal Inc (KMT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.