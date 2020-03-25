Kennametal Inc Down 51.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (KMT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) on January 8th, 2020 at $35.03. In approximately 3 months, Kennametal Inc has returned 51.47% as of today's recent price of $17.00.

Over the past year, Kennametal Inc has traded in a range of $14.45 to $42.03 and is now at $17.00, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

Kennametal Inc. manufactures, purchases, and distributes tools, tooling systems, and solutions to the metalworking, mining, oil, and energy industries. The Company also manufactures and distributes wear-resistant parts for a wide range of industries. Kennametal operates worldwide.

