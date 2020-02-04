Kelly Services-A Has Returned 26.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KELYA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kelly Services-A (NASDAQ:KELYA) on February 26th, 2020 at $17.30. In approximately 1 month, Kelly Services-A has returned 26.63% as of today's recent price of $12.69.

Over the past year, Kelly Services-A has traded in a range of $10.13 to $28.91 and is now at $12.69, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 3.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kelly Services, Inc. provides staffing services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in North America, Europe, and the Pacific Rim. The Company provides employees in office services, engineering, finance, information technology, legal, scientific, marketing, light industrial, education, health, and home care.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kelly Services-A.

