Kelly Services-A Has Returned 11.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KELYA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kelly Services-A (NASDAQ:KELYA) on November 13th, 2019 at $21.15. In approximately 3 months, Kelly Services-A has returned 11.06% as of today's recent price of $18.81.

In the past 52 weeks, Kelly Services-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $18.80 and a high of $28.91 and are now at $18.81. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Kelly Services, Inc. provides staffing services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in North America, Europe, and the Pacific Rim. The Company provides employees in office services, engineering, finance, information technology, legal, scientific, marketing, light industrial, education, health, and home care.

