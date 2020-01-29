Kellogg Co Has Returned 21.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (K)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) on July 18th, 2019 at $56.68. In approximately 7 months, Kellogg Co has returned 21.56% as of today's recent price of $68.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Kellogg Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.34 and a high of $71.05 and are now at $68.90, 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and other convenience foods. The Company's products include cereals, cookies, crackers, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. Kellogg markets its products in the United States, Canada, and other countries throughout the world.

