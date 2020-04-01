Kearny Financial Has Returned -0.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KRNY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) on October 30th, 2019 at $13.73. In approximately 2 months, Kearny Financial has returned 0.77% as of today's recent price of $13.62.

Kearny Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.40 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Kearny Financial Corp. of Maryland operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kearny Financial shares.

