Kearny Financial Down 36.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (KRNY)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:11am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) on January 22nd, 2020 at $13.05. In approximately 2 months, Kearny Financial has returned 35.99% as of today's recent price of $8.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kearny Financial have traded between a low of $7.29 and a high of $14.40 and are now at $8.46, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Kearny Financial Corp. of Maryland operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kearny Financial.

