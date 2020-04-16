SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kimball Electron (NASDAQ:KE) on March 30th, 2020 at $10.95. In approximately 2 weeks, Kimball Electron has returned 3.93% as of today's recent price of $11.38.

Kimball Electron share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.49 and a 52-week low of $9.78 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $11.38 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Kimball Electronics Inc. offers contract electronic manufacturing services. The Company designs and manufactures durable electronics for the automotive, industrial, medical, and public safety industries. Kimball Electronics serves customers worldwide.

