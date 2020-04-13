Kbr Inc Has Returned 22.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (KBR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) on March 24th, 2020 at $17.35. In approximately 3 weeks, Kbr Inc has returned 22.71% as of today's recent price of $21.29.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kbr Inc have traded between a low of $12.00 and a high of $31.92 and are now at $21.29, which is 77% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 2.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

KBR, Inc. is a global engineering, construction, and services company supporting the energy, petrochemicals, government services, and civil infrastructure sectors. The Company offers a wide range of services through two business segments, Energy and Chemicals (E&C) and Government and Infrastructure (G&I).

