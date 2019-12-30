Kbr Inc Up 17.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (KBR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) on September 6th, 2019 at $26.24. In approximately 4 months, Kbr Inc has returned 17.26% as of today's recent price of $30.77.

In the past 52 weeks, Kbr Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.96 and a high of $30.79 and are now at $30.77, 120% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% higher and 1.82% higher over the past week, respectively.

KBR, Inc. is a global engineering, construction, and services company supporting the energy, petrochemicals, government services, and civil infrastructure sectors. The Company offers a wide range of services through two business segments, Energy and Chemicals (E&C) and Government and Infrastructure (G&I).

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kbr Inc shares.

Log in and add Kbr Inc (KBR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.