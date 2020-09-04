Kar Auction Serv Shares Down 44.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (KAR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) on June 28th, 2019 at $24.26. In approximately 10 months, Kar Auction Serv has returned 44.44% as of today's recent price of $13.48.

Kar Auction Serv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.17 and a 52-week low of $9.41 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $13.38 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides wholesale vehicle auction services in North America. The Company facilitates a marketplace providing auction services for sellers and offers used and salvage vehicles through physical auction locations and multiple proprietary Internet websites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kar Auction Serv.

Log in and add Kar Auction Serv (KAR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.