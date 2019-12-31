Kar Auction Serv Shares Down 10.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (KAR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) on June 28th, 2019 at $24.26. In approximately 6 months, Kar Auction Serv has returned 10.80% as of today's recent price of $21.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kar Auction Serv have traded between a low of $20.38 and a high of $63.17 and are now at $21.73, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. provides wholesale vehicle auction services in North America. The Company facilitates a marketplace providing auction services for sellers and offers used and salvage vehicles through physical auction locations and multiple proprietary Internet websites.

