Kansas City Sout Up 24.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (KSU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) on October 16th, 2019 at $133.95. In approximately 3 months, Kansas City Sout has returned 24.30% as of today's recent price of $166.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kansas City Sout have traded between a low of $101.05 and a high of $168.81 and are now at $166.51, which is 65% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.85% higher and 1.01% higher over the past week, respectively.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiary, is the holding company for transportation segment subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates a railroad system that provides shippers with rail freight services in commercial and industrial markets of the United States and Mexico.

