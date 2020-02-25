Kansas City Sout Up 23.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (KSU)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kansas City Sout (NYSE:KSU) on October 16th, 2019 at $133.96. In approximately 4 months, Kansas City Sout has returned 23.49% as of today's recent price of $165.42.

Over the past year, Kansas City Sout has traded in a range of $107.61 to $178.59 and is now at $165.42, 54% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiary, is the holding company for transportation segment subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company operates a railroad system that provides shippers with rail freight services in commercial and industrial markets of the United States and Mexico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kansas City Sout shares.

