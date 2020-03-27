Kaman Corp Down 43.2% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (KAMN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) on January 27th, 2020 at $63.74. In approximately 2 months, Kaman Corp has returned 43.17% as of today's recent price of $36.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kaman Corp have traded between a low of $29.38 and a high of $68.24 and are now at $36.22, which is 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Kaman Corporation and its subsidiaries serve government and commercial markets through its diversified technologies and distribution segments. The Company provides aircraft manufacturing, design and manufacture of advanced technology products and systems, and advanced technology services. Kaman also distributes industrial products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Kaman Corp.

Log in and add Kaman Corp (KAMN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.